Zacks Research Forecasts Carnival's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival's current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Melius Research set a $36.00 price objective on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2,954.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,448,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 2,432.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Carnival by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,619.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,132,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,740,000 after buying an additional 4,833,723 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Negative Sentiment: Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related headlines pushed oil prices higher, increasing concern that Carnival’s fuel expenses will rise and pressure margins. Carnival Stock Faces Margin Squeeze as Strait of Hormuz Tension Rises

Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related headlines pushed oil prices higher, increasing concern that Carnival’s fuel expenses will rise and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the selloff may be amplified because Carnival recently warned that higher fuel prices were already hurting margins, making investors more sensitive to another oil spike. Carnival Slides as Oil Spike Revives Fuel-Cost Concerns

Market commentary says the selloff may be amplified because Carnival recently warned that higher fuel prices were already hurting margins, making investors more sensitive to another oil spike. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Carnival, signaling some caution on profitability, though they kept a Hold rating. MarketBeat CCL coverage

Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Carnival, signaling some caution on profitability, though they kept a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Some recent travel demand indicators remain solid, with reports saying Carnival’s FY27 bookings are still at historically high levels and pricing remains strong, which could help offset cost pressure if oil stabilizes. Carnival's FY27 Bookings Stay Strong: Is Europe Pressure Transitory?

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here