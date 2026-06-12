Zacks Research Forecasts Hasbro's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro's current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro's Q1 2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.14.

Get Hasbro alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 102.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 14,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 7.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 545,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Hasbro, including FY2026 to $5.94 per share, FY2027 to $6.33, and FY2028 to $6.88, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Higher profit expectations typically support the stock. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Hasbro, including FY2026 to $5.94 per share, FY2027 to $6.33, and FY2028 to $6.88, while maintaining a rating. Higher profit expectations typically support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted near-term and longer-term quarterly estimates, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may be improving. Zacks Research estimate updates

Analysts also lifted near-term and longer-term quarterly estimates, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may be improving. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro also unveiled a Kenner Classics “Real Ghostbusters” Comic-Con exclusive and expanded branded licensing activity with partners like tonies®, which helps keep the company in the news but is not yet a clear financial catalyst. Article on Comic-Con exclusive set

Hasbro also unveiled a Kenner Classics “Real Ghostbusters” Comic-Con exclusive and expanded branded licensing activity with partners like tonies®, which helps keep the company in the news but is not yet a clear financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, which is below the roughly $5.0 billion consensus estimate, creating some offset to the positive analyst revisions.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here