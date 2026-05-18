Zacks Research Forecasts Mastercard's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Mastercard's current full-year earnings is $19.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $22.24 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $25.54 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $493.41 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $503.29 and its 200-day moving average is $531.31. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $435.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 881 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 425,950 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $212,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 2,464,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,231,412,000 after acquiring an additional 575,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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