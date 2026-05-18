Zacks Research Forecasts Pool's Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pool's current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.94 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Weiss Ratings lowered Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.38.

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Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $175.35 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $172.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pool's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,549 shares of company stock worth $6,283,552. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $101,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $28,326,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Pool director bought $1.76 million of stock, which can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and support investor sentiment. Insider Buying: Pool NASDAQ: POOL Director Purchases $1,759,500.00 in Stock

A Pool director bought $1.76 million of stock, which can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate slightly to $1.73 from $1.71, suggesting a bit more confidence in longer-term earnings. Pool Corporation analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate slightly to $1.73 from $1.71, suggesting a bit more confidence in longer-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks updates were mixed, with small cuts to Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027 earnings estimates, pointing to only modest changes rather than a major outlook shift. Pool Corporation analyst estimate updates

Other Zacks updates were mixed, with small cuts to Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027 earnings estimates, pointing to only modest changes rather than a major outlook shift. Negative Sentiment: The lowered near-term earnings estimates may pressure sentiment if investors focus on softer profit expectations in the coming quarters. Pool Corporation analyst estimate updates

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

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