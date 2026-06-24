Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited's current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 1.4%

BKU stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $194,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,232.34. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $690,791.19. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BankUnited by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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