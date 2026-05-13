Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. PPG Industries's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,593,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,004 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $209,355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,507,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $267,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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