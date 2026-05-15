Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for AFG Q2 Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.75.

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American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $120.52 and a 12 month high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. American Financial Group's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $222,343.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 165.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company's stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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