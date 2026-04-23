Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for AMN FY2027 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.64.

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AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $806.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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