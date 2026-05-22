Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for AM FY2027 Earnings

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream's current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Antero Midstream's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,213,184 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $723,424,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,444,026 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $417,069,000 after purchasing an additional 776,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,337,298 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $201,691,000 after purchasing an additional 187,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,491 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $186,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,224,028 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $179,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,788.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,500,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,893,020.48. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,269 shares of company stock worth $4,713,681. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is currently 104.65%.

Key Antero Midstream News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Midstream this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, suggesting improved longer-term profitability expectations for Antero Midstream. Consensus Recommendation of Hold by Brokerages

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, suggesting improved longer-term profitability expectations for Antero Midstream. Positive Sentiment: The FY2028 EPS forecast was increased to $1.27 from $1.22, indicating analysts see stronger earnings potential several years out. Consensus Recommendation of Hold by Brokerages

The FY2028 EPS forecast was increased to $1.27 from $1.22, indicating analysts see stronger earnings potential several years out. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term conviction despite the estimate changes. Consensus Recommendation of Hold by Brokerages

Zacks Research maintained a rating, signaling limited near-term conviction despite the estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: The analyst lowered FY2026 earnings estimates to $1.10 from $1.16, and also cut Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026 forecasts, which could pressure expectations for the next several quarters. Consensus Recommendation of Hold by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Further Reading

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