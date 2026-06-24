Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Allegion Q1 Earnings

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Allegion's current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.89.

View Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.13. Allegion has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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