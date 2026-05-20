Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for ARE FY2026 Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here