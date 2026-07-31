Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for JBHT FY2027 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.89. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services' current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Q2 2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $299.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna set a $345.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $286.30.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $269.21 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $299.76. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is 25.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 201,839 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

More J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates across multiple periods. Its forecasts increased for Q3 2026 to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, and fiscal 2026 to $7.65 from $7.21. Estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027 to $1.63, Q2 2027 to $2.05, Q3 2027 to $3.16, Q4 2027 to $2.84, and Q1 2028 to $1.62. The revisions suggest stronger expected profitability for JBHT .

Its forecasts increased for Q3 2026 to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, and fiscal 2026 to $7.65 from $7.21. Estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027 to $1.63, Q2 2027 to $2.05, Q3 2027 to $3.16, Q4 2027 to $2.84, and Q1 2028 to $1.62. The revisions suggest stronger expected profitability for . Positive Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating. Its revised fiscal 2026 forecast of $7.65 remains close to the broader consensus estimate of $7.71, reinforcing a constructive analyst outlook.

Its revised fiscal 2026 forecast of $7.65 remains close to the broader consensus estimate of $7.71, reinforcing a constructive analyst outlook. Neutral Sentiment: An article compares ArcBest (ARCB) and J.B. Hunt (JBHT) as potential value investments, but the available report does not provide a specific conclusion or new fundamental information about J.B. Hunt. ARCB or JBHT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

An article compares and as potential value investments, but the available report does not provide a specific conclusion or new fundamental information about J.B. Hunt. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline may reflect valuation or profit-taking rather than deterioration in the news flow. JBHT trades at a relatively elevated price-to-earnings ratio of about 38, which can make the shares sensitive to broader market sentiment even as earnings expectations improve.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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