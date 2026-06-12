Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Timken Q3 Earnings

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Timken in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Timken's current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Timken's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Timken from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 16.5% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Key Timken News

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates for Timken across several quarters and full-year periods, including FY2026 EPS to $6.06 and FY2027 EPS to $6.82, suggesting improving profitability expectations for the industrial manufacturer.

Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates for Timken across several quarters and full-year periods, including FY2026 EPS to $6.06 and FY2027 EPS to $6.82, suggesting improving profitability expectations for the industrial manufacturer. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up near-term forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may continue beyond the current year.

The firm also nudged up near-term forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may continue beyond the current year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also described Timken (TKR) as a top-ranked value stock, which may help investor sentiment, though the item is more of a style/ranking note than a fundamental catalyst.

Zacks also described as a top-ranked value stock, which may help investor sentiment, though the item is more of a style/ranking note than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting noted a director sold about $1.11 million worth of shares, which can occasionally weigh on sentiment because insider selling may be viewed cautiously by investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

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