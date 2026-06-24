Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for MHK FY2027 Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.66. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries' current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries' Q4 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MHK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.1%

MHK opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock worth $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,948,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,186,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,674,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,513,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. The trade was a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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