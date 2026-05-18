Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Masco Q4 Earnings

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Masco's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MAS opened at $65.14 on Monday. Masco has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,505 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,545,000 after acquiring an additional 60,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,776,000 after buying an additional 977,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $411,832,000 after buying an additional 58,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,826,584 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $306,295,000 after buying an additional 2,085,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $278,619,000 after buying an additional 267,012 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is 31.76%.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Masco, and also nudged higher its Q2 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Masco estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Masco, and also nudged higher its Q2 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s longer-term growth plans and 2028 financial targets suggest management is focusing on expansion and improved execution, which can support investor confidence. Masco growth strategy article

The firm’s longer-term growth plans and 2028 financial targets suggest management is focusing on expansion and improved execution, which can support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved governance changes and board elections at the annual meeting, a routine corporate action that is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Governance update

Shareholders approved governance changes and board elections at the annual meeting, a routine corporate action that is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some longer-dated analyst forecasts were trimmed, including Q3 2026, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, which may reinforce concerns about growth consistency even as near-term estimates improved. Masco estimate revision

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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