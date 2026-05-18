Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AEM FY2027 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the mining company will earn $12.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.90. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $13.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines' Q4 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.18.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:AEM opened at $180.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $202.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Agnico Eagle Mines slides as gold pulls back sharply on higher yields and a stronger dollar

Gold prices dropped about 2% intraday as rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured non-yielding assets, dragging down gold miners including AEM. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating.

Zacks Research trimmed some near-term earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, which may add to caution around the stock despite still having a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark.

Several analysts remain constructive after Q1 results, with recent coverage highlighting AEM as a potential defensive gold name in falling markets and noting upgrades from ATB Cormark. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. 5 Best Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Central Banks Buy Bullion

A separate article highlighted Agnico Eagle among the best gold mining stocks to own as central banks continue buying bullion, reinforcing the long-term bullish case for gold exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent reports also pointed to Agnico Eagle’s large Ontario growth plan and continued analyst price-target activity, but these are longer-term themes and do not appear to be the main driver of today’s move.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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