Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of DY Q2 Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries' Q3 2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.19 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $19.72 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

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Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $456.23 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $566.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $151,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,228 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dycom Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Dycom Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Dycom’s long-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $15.19 from $12.77, FY2028 EPS to $19.72 from $14.52, and FY2029 EPS to $21.90 from $16.62, which supports a bullish case for the stock.

Zacks Research lifted Dycom’s long-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $15.19 from $12.77, FY2028 EPS to $19.72 from $14.52, and FY2029 EPS to $21.90 from $16.62, which supports a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased quarterly estimates for several future periods, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and Q1 2029, suggesting analysts see accelerating demand and stronger operating momentum.

The firm also increased quarterly estimates for several future periods, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and Q1 2029, suggesting analysts see accelerating demand and stronger operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A separate commentary piece asked whether Dycom Industries is entering a new growth phase, reinforcing the market’s focus on the company’s multi-year expansion story. Is Dycom Industries NYSE: DY Entering A New Growth Phase?

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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