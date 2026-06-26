Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of JLL Q3 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.36. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q4 2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JLL. Barclays raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $244.96 and a fifty-two week high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $309.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $121,295.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for JLL, including FY2026 to $22.53 EPS, Q3 2026 to $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.52, and FY2027 to $25.56, signaling improved profit expectations. Article Title

Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for JLL, including FY2026 to $22.53 EPS, Q3 2026 to $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.52, and FY2027 to $25.56, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 “Strong Buy” lists for both strong buy and value stocks, which may support investor sentiment around the name. Article Title

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 “Strong Buy” lists for both strong buy and value stocks, which may support investor sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, a routine event that keeps investors focused on the upcoming earnings print. Article Title

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, a routine event that keeps investors focused on the upcoming earnings print. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were upbeat: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term earnings growth. Article Title

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

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