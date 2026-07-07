Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of KNSL FY2028 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $22.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.37. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.65 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $374.90.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $353.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $512.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Tangard bought 330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,520. This trade represents a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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