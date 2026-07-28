Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Eaton Q3 Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.62 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $423.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $398.67 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $311.92 and a fifty-two week high of $436.74. The stock's 50-day moving average is $404.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Eaton's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 215 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $419.02 per share, with a total value of $90,089.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $682,583.58. The trade was a 15.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts. The firm increased its estimates for Q3 and Q4 2026, FY2026, several 2027 quarters, FY2027, and FY2028. Its full-year EPS projections now stand at $13.34 for 2026, $15.62 for 2027, and $17.55 for 2028, signaling stronger expected earnings momentum and potentially supporting ETN’s long-term valuation.

The firm increased its estimates for Q3 and Q4 2026, FY2026, several 2027 quarters, FY2027, and FY2028. Its full-year EPS projections now stand at $13.34 for 2026, $15.62 for 2027, and $17.55 for 2028, signaling stronger expected earnings momentum and potentially supporting ETN’s long-term valuation. Positive Sentiment: The revisions reinforce Eaton’s growth outlook following its latest quarterly results, when the company exceeded earnings and revenue expectations and reported 16.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Management currently guides to $13.05-$13.50 in FY2026 EPS.

The revisions reinforce Eaton’s growth outlook following its latest quarterly results, when the company exceeded earnings and revenue expectations and reported 16.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Management currently guides to $13.05-$13.50 in FY2026 EPS. Neutral Sentiment: ETN underperformed other major competitors during Monday’s session. The report highlights relative weakness but does not identify a new company-specific fundamental issue. Eaton Corp. PLC stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

The report highlights relative weakness but does not identify a new company-specific fundamental issue. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and pre-earnings profit-taking are weighing on the stock. Eaton was reportedly removed from a major model portfolio after concerns that it was trading at a rich multiple—approximately 26 times estimated FY2027 earnings. With ETN near its 50-day average and well above its 200-day average, investors may be locking in gains before the earnings release. Why Eaton ETN Stock Is Down Today

Eaton was reportedly removed from a major model portfolio after concerns that it was trading at a rich multiple—approximately 26 times estimated FY2027 earnings. With ETN near its 50-day average and well above its 200-day average, investors may be locking in gains before the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity cited in the report showed three open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. While these transactions may be routine, they add to near-term investor caution alongside the elevated valuation and earnings-event risk.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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