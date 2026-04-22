Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for FDS FY2026 Earnings

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $17.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.44. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems' current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems' Q4 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.19 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

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FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.85.

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $474.79. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,271,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $7,920,000. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

More FactSet Research Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2027 to $19.19 from $18.89, FY2028 to $21.33 from $20.71; Q1 2028 to $5.16, Q2 2028 to $5.26). These upward revisions indicate improving analyst expectations for earnings growth, which can support the stock’s move higher if results and guidance hold.

Zacks Research raised several quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2027 to $19.19 from $18.89, FY2028 to $21.33 from $20.71; Q1 2028 to $5.16, Q2 2028 to $5.26). These upward revisions indicate improving analyst expectations for earnings growth, which can support the stock’s move higher if results and guidance hold. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included FactSet as one of "Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth" alongside other names — a visibility boost from a major research house that can attract investor interest and flows. Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth As Markets Hit Record Highs

Zacks included FactSet as one of "Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth" alongside other names — a visibility boost from a major research house that can attract investor interest and flows. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece reviews FactSet’s valuation after a CFO transition and notes shifting share‑price performance — useful context that may temper enthusiasm until management changes are fully digested and valuation metrics stabilize. Investors should watch any further management commentary and updated guidance. FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Valuation Check After CFO Transition And Shifting Share Price Performance

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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