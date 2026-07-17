Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for MC FY2027 Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company's current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.38.

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Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $69.22 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $319.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.51 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 416 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,955 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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