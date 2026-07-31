Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for AGCO FY2026 Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's Q1 2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.64.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of AGCO opened at $107.26 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.05). AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AGCO by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's payout ratio is 11.57%.

AGCO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, and analysts continue to project earnings growth beyond 2026. Zacks Research modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16. AGCO Reports Second-Quarter Results

AGCO reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 a year earlier, and analysts continue to project earnings growth beyond 2026. Zacks Research modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $9.19 from $9.16. Positive Sentiment: The company’s valuation may provide some support, with the stock trading at roughly 10 times earnings and several analysts’ price targets remaining above its recent trading level. However, these targets may not yet reflect the reduced guidance.

The company’s valuation may provide some support, with the stock trading at roughly 10 times earnings and several analysts’ price targets remaining above its recent trading level. However, these targets may not yet reflect the reduced guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the operating environment and outlook during the second-quarter earnings call, offering investors additional detail on demand trends, cost actions and the path to recovery. AGCO Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the operating environment and outlook during the second-quarter earnings call, offering investors additional detail on demand trends, cost actions and the path to recovery. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 1.0% year over year to approximately $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.54. AGCO Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue fell 1.0% year over year to approximately $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.54. Negative Sentiment: AGCO cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, while revenue guidance of $10.1–$10.2 billion is below the roughly $10.6 billion consensus. The reduction reflects softer farm-equipment demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO Cuts 2026 Outlook

AGCO cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50–$5.75 from expectations near $5.99, while revenue guidance of $10.1–$10.2 billion is below the roughly $10.6 billion consensus. The reduction reflects softer farm-equipment demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several 2027 estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $7.63 from $7.97, suggesting analysts expect the demand weakness to persist beyond the current year.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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