Zacks Research Has Weak Estimate for OPKO Health Q2 Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health's current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health's FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.51 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 36.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OPKO Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 198,148 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,643 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,652 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company's stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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