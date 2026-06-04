Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Cimpress

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress' Q4 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Cimpress in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cimpress has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

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Cimpress Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $96.02 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $858.80 million.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,027,099.57. This trade represents a 44.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,713,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,063,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $118,948,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,040 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $79,307,000 after acquiring an additional 503,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cimpress by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,101 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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