Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Interparfums in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Interparfums' current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interparfums' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.17.

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Interparfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $124.55 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. Interparfums has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.Interparfums's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interparfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interparfums by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,554,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,105 shares of the company's stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 20.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 58.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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