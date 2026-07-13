Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for W&T Offshore in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore's current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded W&T Offshore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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W&T Offshore Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of WTI opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. W&T Offshore's dividend payout ratio is presently -4.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company's stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

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