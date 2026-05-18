Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Terex Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Terex's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Get Terex alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Citigroup raised Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $60.16 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 167.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 856.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Terex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Terex earnings forecasts for multiple periods, including FY2027 EPS to $5.83 from $5.50, signaling improved profit expectations.

Zacks Research lifted Terex earnings forecasts for multiple periods, including FY2027 EPS to $5.83 from $5.50, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Terex was featured as a top heavy equipment stock amid record backlogs, reinforcing the investment case for the industrial equipment sector. 5 Best Heavy Equipment Stocks to Buy as Backlogs Hit Records

Terex was featured as a top heavy equipment stock amid record backlogs, reinforcing the investment case for the industrial equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Terex NYSE: TEX , so the revisions are positive but not a full bullish rating change.

Zacks Research kept a rating on , so the revisions are positive but not a full bullish rating change. Neutral Sentiment: Some near-term quarterly estimates were mixed, with small reductions in Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS even as later-period forecasts improved.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terex wasn't on the list.

While Terex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here