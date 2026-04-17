Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for AMN Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $20.43 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $789.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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