Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Terex Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.82.

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Terex Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TEX stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Terex's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 171.2% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Terex by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Terex's payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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