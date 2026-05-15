Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AR Earnings

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Antero Resources's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $14,791,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Antero Resources by 103.8% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 180,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here