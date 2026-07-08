Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for NCLH Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line's current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.55.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.2% in the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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