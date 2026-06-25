Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ROK Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.86 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $457.50.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $460.59 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $479.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $442.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,043,282.87. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus lifted its price target on Rockwell Automation to $530 from $465 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock. MarketScreener article

Argus lifted its price target on Rockwell Automation to $530 from $465 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 and Q2 2028 earnings forecasts for Rockwell Automation, suggesting improving long-term earnings power. MarketBeat reference

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 and Q2 2028 earnings forecasts for Rockwell Automation, suggesting improving long-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Rockwell announced its Singapore manufacturing site was named a World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse, highlighting advanced automation, AI-driven transformation, and operational excellence. Business Wire article

Rockwell announced its Singapore manufacturing site was named a World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse, highlighting advanced automation, AI-driven transformation, and operational excellence. Positive Sentiment: Rockwell launched FactoryTalk Orchestration, with early deployments at Heaven Hill and Cranswick, which could support software and digital-automation growth. Yahoo Finance article

Rockwell launched FactoryTalk Orchestration, with early deployments at Heaven Hill and Cranswick, which could support software and digital-automation growth. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $500 target, indicating solid fundamentals but not a strong near-term breakout call. Insider Monkey article

DA Davidson initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $500 target, indicating solid fundamentals but not a strong near-term breakout call. Neutral Sentiment: Rockwell also received recognition for a partner award and broader industry mentions, which are supportive but less likely to move the stock on their own. GlobeNewswire article

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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