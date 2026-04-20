Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AMN Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services' FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.64.

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AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,966 shares of the company's stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 718,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,935 shares of the company's stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,583.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 1,021,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,176,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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