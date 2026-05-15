Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CNI Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway's current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $115.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

More Canadian National Railway News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National Railway will have Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer Janet Drysdale speak at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 21, which may help keep investor focus on the company’s strategy and outlook. Article Title

Canadian National Railway will have Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer Janet Drysdale speak at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 21, which may help keep investor focus on the company’s strategy and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.71 from $5.67, suggesting slightly better expectations for the current fiscal year, though the new figure still sits just below the consensus estimate of $5.76.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.71 from $5.67, suggesting slightly better expectations for the current fiscal year, though the new figure still sits just below the consensus estimate of $5.76. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered multiple near-term profit forecasts for Canadian National Railway, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.38 from $1.40, Q3 2026 to $1.45 from $1.43, and Q4 2026 to $1.57 from $1.54, indicating softer expected operating performance.

Zacks Research lowered multiple near-term profit forecasts for Canadian National Railway, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.38 from $1.40, Q3 2026 to $1.45 from $1.43, and Q4 2026 to $1.57 from $1.54, indicating softer expected operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut FY2027 EPS to $6.35 from $6.51, FY2028 EPS to $6.84 from $6.91, and reduced several 2027 quarterly estimates, which could weigh on sentiment around longer-term earnings growth for CNI.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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