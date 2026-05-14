Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HLT Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide's current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.64.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $311.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $312.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.76. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $241.45 and a twelve month high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for Hilton across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profit growth expectations for the hotel operator.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for Hilton across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profit growth expectations for the hotel operator. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted estimates for key quarters in 2026 and 2027, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing confidence in Hilton’s demand and earnings trajectory.

Analysts lifted estimates for key quarters in 2026 and 2027, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing confidence in Hilton’s demand and earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley recently nudged its price target higher to $319 from $318 and reiterated an overweight rating, indicating analysts still see upside from current levels.

Morgan Stanley recently nudged its price target higher to $319 from $318 and reiterated an overweight rating, indicating analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted that analyst opinions remain mixed across consumer cyclical stocks, including Hilton Worldwide, which suggests the stock may still face some near-term debate despite the upgraded forecasts. Article Title

One report noted that analyst opinions remain mixed across consumer cyclical stocks, including Hilton Worldwide, which suggests the stock may still face some near-term debate despite the upgraded forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable longer-term revisions, Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, which may temper enthusiasm for the near-term outlook.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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