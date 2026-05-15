Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for ACHC Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.04.

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Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.3%

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,868,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 712,852 shares during the period.

More Acadia Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its price target on Acadia Healthcare NASDAQ: ACHC to $28.82 , implying improved valuation expectations. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its price target on to , implying improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted longer-term EPS forecasts, including FY2027 to $1.63 from $1.55 and FY2028 to $1.76 from $1.67, reflecting a stronger earnings outlook.

Zacks lifted longer-term EPS forecasts, including to from $1.55 and to from $1.67, reflecting a stronger earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimates were also increased for Q1 2027 to $0.26 , Q2 2027 to $0.45 , Q3 2027 to $0.54 , and Q4 2027 to $0.38 .

Nearer-term estimates were also increased for to , to , to , and to . Neutral Sentiment: Zacks continues to rate the stock Hold , so the revisions are constructive but not a full bullish call.

Zacks continues to rate the stock , so the revisions are constructive but not a full bullish call. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were cut, including FY2026 to $1.46 from $1.48, Q2 2026 to $0.35 from $0.49, and Q3 2026 to $0.49 from $0.52, which could weigh on sentiment.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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