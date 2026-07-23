Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.23 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

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Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$156.78 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$125.08 and a 1 year high of C$226.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau acquired 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$176.85 per share, with a total value of C$39,791.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,345.25. This represents a 26.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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