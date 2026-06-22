Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $78.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 485,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 134,035 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 214,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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