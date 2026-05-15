Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Range Resources's payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,859.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 753.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 79,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,851,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $935,425,000 after acquiring an additional 799,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 754,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Range Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for Range Resources across several upcoming quarters and full years, suggesting stronger expected operating performance and supporting investor confidence.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for Range Resources across several upcoming quarters and full years, suggesting stronger expected operating performance and supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The analyst maintained a Strong-Buy rating on Range Resources (RRC) , reinforcing a bullish view on the stock’s prospects.

The analyst maintained a Strong-Buy rating on , reinforcing a bullish view on the stock’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Range Resources shareholders recently backed the company’s board, executive pay, and auditor at the annual meeting, which is more of a governance update than a direct earnings catalyst. Range Resources Shareholders Back Board, Pay and Auditor

Range Resources shareholders recently backed the company’s board, executive pay, and auditor at the annual meeting, which is more of a governance update than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional Zacks content described Range Resources as a strong growth stock, but it did not include a new company-specific operating update. Here's Why Range Resources (RRC) is a Strong Growth Stock

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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