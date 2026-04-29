Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment's current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTG. UBS Group decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered MGIC Investment from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 60.84%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $76,901,000 after purchasing an additional 195,895 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 454,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,387,261.15. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.39. This represents a 14.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,700. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment's payout ratio is 19.11%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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