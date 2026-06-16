Zacks Research Predicts AptarGroup's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1%

ATR opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is 32.88%.

AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher to $1.46 from $1.44 and lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.61 from $1.60, signaling some confidence in AptarGroup’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher to $1.46 from $1.44 and lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.61 from $1.60, signaling some confidence in AptarGroup’s longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to a broader analyst backdrop that is still constructive, with another report citing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on AptarGroup. AptarGroup, Inc. NYSE: ATR Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Recent commentary also pointed to a broader analyst backdrop that is still constructive, with another report citing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on AptarGroup. Neutral Sentiment: One headline highlighted AptarGroup’s strong prior quarter, noting the company beat earnings and revenue expectations on a revenue surge, which supports the underlying fundamental story but is not a fresh catalyst. Russell1000 Rally After AptarGroup Q1 Earnings Beat on Revenue Surge?

One headline highlighted AptarGroup’s strong prior quarter, noting the company beat earnings and revenue expectations on a revenue surge, which supports the underlying fundamental story but is not a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $1.34 from $1.35, Q3 2026 EPS to $1.40 from $1.42, Q1 2027 EPS to $1.31 from $1.37, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.49 from $1.50, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.55 from $1.57, FY2026 EPS to $5.39 from $5.40, and FY2027 EPS to $5.82 from $5.90, which could pressure sentiment.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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