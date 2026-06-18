Zacks Research Predicts CF Industries' Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $15.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. CF Industries's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

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CF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. CF Industries has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 878.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 19.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,321 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,170,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248,020 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $8.41 from $5.90, implying better long-term earnings power for CF Industries.

Zacks Research raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $8.41 from $5.90, implying better long-term earnings power for CF Industries. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted Q2 2027 EPS estimates to $2.64 from $1.76, suggesting improved expectations for that period.

The firm also lifted Q2 2027 EPS estimates to $2.64 from $1.76, suggesting improved expectations for that period. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q3 2027 EPS estimates to $2.21 from $1.26, signaling stronger projected profitability in late 2027.

Zacks increased Q3 2027 EPS estimates to $2.21 from $1.26, signaling stronger projected profitability in late 2027. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2026 EPS estimates were boosted to $3.04 from $1.76, and Q2 2026/Q3 2026 forecasts were also set at solid levels, which supports the outlook for near-term earnings.

Q4 2026 EPS estimates were boosted to $3.04 from $1.76, and Q2 2026/Q3 2026 forecasts were also set at solid levels, which supports the outlook for near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the changes, Zacks Research still has a Hold rating on CF Industries, indicating a cautious overall stance rather than a bullish one.

Despite the changes, Zacks Research still has a rating on CF Industries, indicating a cautious overall stance rather than a bullish one. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS was projected at $14.64 and FY2028 EPS at $7.29, reflecting analysts’ updated view of the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory.

FY2026 EPS was projected at $14.64 and FY2028 EPS at $7.29, reflecting analysts’ updated view of the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.83 from $2.10, showing some near-future profit expectations were lowered.

Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.83 from $2.10, showing some near-future profit expectations were lowered. Negative Sentiment: CF Industries was downgraded from strong-buy to hold, a rating cut that may pressure shares even with several estimate increases.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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