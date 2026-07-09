Zacks Research Predicts Novavax's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax's current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Novavax Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.81 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm's revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 14,558,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $97,835,000 after buying an additional 2,747,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,523,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Novavax by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,894,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 4,775.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,045,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company's stock.

Key Novavax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novavax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Novavax from Hold to Strong-Buy , which may have helped sentiment around the shares. Zacks upgrade article

Zacks Research upgraded Novavax from , which may have helped sentiment around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The same research team raised multiple earnings estimates for Novavax, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, signaling improved expectations for future profitability.

The same research team for Novavax, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Strong-Buy rating and now sees FY2028 EPS at $1.41 , up from $1.29, reinforcing a more bullish long-term outlook.

Zacks maintained a rating and now sees FY2028 EPS at , up from $1.29, reinforcing a more bullish long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Novavax was also listed as a trending stock on Zacks, suggesting rising investor attention but not necessarily a direct fundamental catalyst.

Novavax was also listed as a on Zacks, suggesting rising investor attention but not necessarily a direct fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat analyst revisions, NVAX traded lower than the general market in the most recent session, indicating investors were still cautious and the stock remained volatile.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Further Reading

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