Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream's current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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AM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AM stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream's payout ratio is currently 104.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,500,594 shares in the company, valued at $32,893,020.48. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $1,516,991.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 580,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,373.50. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,207,784 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 495,481 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 71.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 273,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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