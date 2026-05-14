Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 323,823 shares of company stock worth $31,031,021 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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