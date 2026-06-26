Zacks Research Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Strong-Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JLL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.0%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $302.83 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $244.96 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $309.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for JLL, including FY2026 to $22.53 EPS, Q3 2026 to $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.52, and FY2027 to $25.56, signaling improved profit expectations. Article Title

Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for JLL, including FY2026 to $22.53 EPS, Q3 2026 to $5.43, Q4 2026 to $9.35, Q1 2027 to $3.80, Q2 2027 to $5.52, and FY2027 to $25.56, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 “Strong Buy” lists for both strong buy and value stocks, which may support investor sentiment around the name. Article Title

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 “Strong Buy” lists for both strong buy and value stocks, which may support investor sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, a routine event that keeps investors focused on the upcoming earnings print. Article Title

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, a routine event that keeps investors focused on the upcoming earnings print. Negative Sentiment: Not all revisions were upbeat: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term earnings growth. Article Title

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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