Zacks Research Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to "Strong-Buy"

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.38.

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LivaNova Trading Down 2.0%

LIVN opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,484,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,376,000 after buying an additional 514,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company's stock worth $122,858,000 after buying an additional 1,067,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,051 shares of the company's stock worth $143,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,142 shares of the company's stock worth $132,606,000 after acquiring an additional 496,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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