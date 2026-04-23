Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Zacks Research Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Lufax logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Lufax (NYSE:LU) to a hold, but analyst coverage is mixed — two holds and two sells leave a consensus rating of Reduce with a $2.00 average price target.
  • Shares trade around $1.90 (market cap ≈ $1.64B) after reporting a quarterly loss of $1.19 per share and a negative P/E, with a one‑year range of $1.73–$4.57 and moving averages below $3.
  • The company is facing a significant class action alleging it concealed auditor "red flags," with multiple plaintiff firms involved and a May 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status, raising material litigation and settlement risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lufax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LU

Lufax Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lufax

Here are the key news stories impacting Lufax this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: A class action was publicly asserted alleging Lufax concealed auditor “red flags” and related misconduct; the notice frames potential securities-fraud claims covering purchases from April 7, 2023 through January 26, 2025. This is the core allegation driving the litigation risk. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: National plaintiffs’ firms (e.g., Berger Montague) are notifying investors of a May 20, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status; consolidation of multiple firm actions or appointment of a lead plaintiff can accelerate litigation and settlement timelines. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional firms (Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Hagens Berman, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, and others) have either filed or issued client/ deadline alerts—signaling broad plaintiff interest and likely sustained media/legal attention. This increases the chance of follow-on filings and settlement pressure. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: One of the recurring factual themes in the notices is that an auditor raised red flags and was later fired—allegations that, if substantiated, could strengthen plaintiffs’ claims and increase potential exposure for Lufax. Expect litigation to be a headline driver for LU while matters proceed. Read More.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax NYSE: LU is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.

The firm's core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lufax Right Now?

Before you consider Lufax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lufax wasn't on the list.

While Lufax currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines