Zacks Research Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to "Strong-Buy"

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura raised Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.20.

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View Our Latest Research Report on NMR

Nomura Price Performance

Nomura stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nomura by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1,019.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Nomura

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomura this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nomura reported quarterly earnings of $0.30 per ADR , beating the $0.23 consensus estimate by $0.07. Revenue of $4.19 billion also exceeded expectations of $3.49 billion, providing a significant earnings and sales surprise. Nomura Holdings earnings report

Nomura reported quarterly earnings of , beating the $0.23 consensus estimate by $0.07. Revenue of also exceeded expectations of $3.49 billion, providing a significant earnings and sales surprise. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Nomura’s fiscal 2027 first-quarter call highlighted record recurring revenue and strong performance , suggesting momentum in its core businesses. Nomura Q1 2027 earnings call highlights

Coverage of Nomura’s fiscal 2027 first-quarter call highlighted , suggesting momentum in its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: NMR was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list, potentially attracting interest from quantitative and momentum-focused investors. Zacks best momentum stocks

NMR was added to Zacks’ list, potentially attracting interest from quantitative and momentum-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Nomura also appeared on Zacks’ Rank #1 value stocks list, reinforcing the view that the shares offer attractive valuation characteristics after the earnings update. Zacks best value stocks

Nomura also appeared on Zacks’ list, reinforcing the view that the shares offer attractive valuation characteristics after the earnings update. Negative Sentiment: The Nikkei gained overall, but financial shares declined as electronics stocks led the market. That sector weakness may be contributing to short-term pressure on Nomura despite its company-specific earnings strength. Nikkei rises led by electronics stocks

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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